The American Music Awards are set for November 2020

dick clark productions

The American Music Awards are a go this year.

ABC and dick clark productions announced Friday that the three-hour ceremony is set to air Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

It’s not yet known how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the show. Details regarding the production of the telecast will be announced at a later date.

The AMAs honors artists across multiple genres, while showcasing memorable musical performances.

Last year’s ceremony was hosted by Ciara and delivered ABC’s biggest entertainment audience among adults 18-49 on any Sunday night since the Oscars nine months prior. The big winners included Taylor Swift, K-pop superstars BTS and R&B/pop star Khalid.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.