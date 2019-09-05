The 2019 “People’s Choice Awards” nominations are out!

The nominees for the 2019 “People’s Choice Awards” were released yesterday. This is the second year that they’ll air on the E! network, after moving over from CBS, where they’d been for 43 years.

This year, they’ve reduced the number of nominees from 12 to ‘just’ EIGHT in each category. Which was NECESSARY, because there are already 43 categories.

EOnline.com has a list of all the nominees. Voting is open NOW through Friday, October 18th at PCA.EOnline.com.

E! will air the ceremony LIVE on Sunday, November 10th. There’s no word on a host yet.

Here’s a rundown of the biggest categories . . .

Favorite Movie:

• “Avengers: Endgame”

• “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

• “Captain Marvel”

• “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

• “Hobbs & Shaw”

• “Toy Story 4”

• “The Lion King”

• “Us”

Favorite Male Movie Star:

• Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

• Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”

• Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

• Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”

• Will Smith, “Aladdin”

• Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

• Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, “Hobbs & Shaw”

• Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

Favorite Female Movie Star:

• Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Avengers: Endgame”

• Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

• Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”

• Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

• Millie Bobby Brown, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

• Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

• Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International”

• Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”

Favorite TV Show:

• “Game of Thrones”

• “Stranger Things”

• “The Walking Dead”

• “The Big Bang Theory”

• “Riverdale”

• “This Is Us”

• “Grey’s Anatomy”

• “WWE Raw”

Favorite ‘Bingeworthy’ Show:

• “Game of Thrones”

• “Stranger Things”

• “The Umbrella Academy”

• “Orange Is the New Black”

• “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

• “Queer Eye”

• “Outlander”

• “13 Reasons Why”

Favorite Male TV Star:

• Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

• Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

• Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things”

• Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

• Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

• Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”

• KJ Apa, “Riverdale”

• Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite Female TV Star:

• Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

• Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

• Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

• Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”

• Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

• Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”

• Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

• Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Favorite Male Music Artist:

• Shawn Mendes

• Post Malone

• Ed Sheeran

• Drake

• Travis Scott

• Khalid

• Lil Nas X

• Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Music Artist:

• Ariana Grande

• Taylor Swift

• Pink

• Halsey

• Billie Eilish

• Camila Cabello

• Cardi B

• Miley Cyrus

Favorite Music Group:

• Jonas Brothers

• BTS

• 5 Seconds of Summer

• Panic! At the Disco

• CNCO

• Imagine Dragons

• The Chainsmokers

• BlackPink

Favorite Song:

• Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

• Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

• Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

• Sam Smith and Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”

• Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

• Khalid, “Talk”

• Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

• Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”