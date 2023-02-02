“That wasn’t good”: Taylor Lautner wishes he’d reacted differently to Taylor Swift’s Kanye West VMA encounter

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

If Taylor Lautner could go back in time and fix something he did in the past, he would redo the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Fans of Taylor Swift know that day all too well — it was when Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Female Video and declared Beyoncé should have won.

Over a decade after the infamous incident, Taylor Lautner is wishing he had done things differently after he presented the award to a then-19-year-old Swift. The two were dating at the time.

He told The Squeeze podcast, which is hosted by Lautner’s wife, Taylor Dome, “I … was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit.”

The Twilight star recalls taking “five steps back” after he presented the Moonman to Swift and standing 5 feet behind her during the Kanye fiasco.

“I can barely hear [what they’re saying]. I can’t see them. I’m just assuming that this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit. Because why else would Kanye West be jumping up onstage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense,” Lautner said.

The actor noted how the cameras caught him “laughing and giggling” in the background and explained, “I’m like, ‘I can’t hear them but this is probably really funny right now.'”

Lautner learned it wasn’t a joke after Swift finished her speech and turned around to face him. “I saw her face for the first time. I was like, ‘Oh … That wasn’t good,'” he said.

Fans widely believe Swift’s song “Back to December” is about Lautner and have pointed out lyrics that seemingly reference him comforting her after the September VMAs fiasco. The pair went their separate ways in December 2009.

