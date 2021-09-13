That time Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift went to a bar together and no one noticed

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is pretty much a fixture in his local pub, so it’s not a big deal if he drops in for a pint, but he claims he brought one of the most famous women in the world there and nobody noticed.

Speaking to the UK radio station KISS, Ed revealed, “I took Taylor [to my local pub] once” — referring, of course, to his good friend Taylor Swift.

“But when I took Taylor there, no one really clocked [that it was her],” he added. “It was like a week later that the person behind the bar was like, ‘Did you bring Taylor Swift in here last week?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ But no one clocked it at the time.”

Taylor and Ed most recently collaborated on a couple of songs for Red (Taylor’s Version), which is coming out November 19.

Ed, whose daughter Lyra just turned one, also admitted to what he described as a major “dad fail.” Apparently, Lyra had never had any sugar up until that point, but he just happened to be eating a Magnum ice cream bar and he let her taste it.

“She loved it. She loved it!” he laughed. “So yeah, that was kinda my fail ’cause now I’ve introduced her to the world of chocolate.”

