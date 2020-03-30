That bizarre Britney Spears/'Tiger King' connection

L-R, “Tiger King” stars Doc Antle, Carole Baskin/Courtesy: Netflix

L-R, "Tiger King" stars Doc Antle, Carole Baskin/Courtesy: NetflixHey, all you cool cats and kittens! Because it now appears that the entire planet is obsessed with the Netflix true crime documentary Tiger King, people are now spotting connections to the show in the most bizarre places -- like in throwback photos of Britney Spears, for example.

Remember when Britney Spears danced with a snake at the 2001 MTV VMAs? Of course you do. But you may not remember that she also had a tiger onstage with her during the performance. Well, in 2016, MTV reported that the handler of the tiger -- a rare golden tabby -- informed them that the cat had since died. And who was the handler? None other than "Doc" Antle, one of the private zoo owners featured in Tiger King.

Antle, who gives off serious "cult leader" vibes in the documentary, was the mentor of Joe Exotic, the titular Tiger King, who's now serving 22 years in prison for allegedly plotting to murder Carole Baskin, a rich Florida animal rescue activist who tried to get Joe Exotic's zoo shut down.

And that leads us to the second Britney connection: Fans are convinced that a photo taken at the 2002 VMAs shows Britney sitting next to -- that's right -- Carole Baskin.

Not everyone is convinced that the woman in the shot, who's wearing animal print just like Baskin, is actually Baskin, but she looks similar enough that you can't help but wonder.

2002 was the year that Baskin had her multi-millionaire husband declared dead after he disappeared without a trace. A big part of the documentary concerns the allegations that she killed him and fed him to the tigers at her animal sanctuary.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.