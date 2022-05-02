‘That 70s Show’ Returns in the 90s

Remember back in October when Netflix said they were doing a spinoff to the Fox series That 70s Show, well, it’s happening, and That 90s Show is coming soon. You’ll be happy to know that the gang from the original series will be a part of the spinoff., everyone except Danny Masterson, who is on trial for three counts of rape.

The ten-episode series is set in 1995 and follows Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia as she visits her grandparents for the summer. Were you a fan of That 70s Show? Do you think you’ll enjoy That 90s Show?