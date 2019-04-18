Thanks to the late Johnny Cash, Sheryl Crow says "Redemption Day" has finally arrived

Big Machine Label Group

Big Machine Label Group Thursday afternoon at Cash Cabin just outside Nashville, Sheryl Crow premiered her new video for "Redemption Day" for a small group of music industry insiders.

The new recording is a duet with Johnny Cash, and is the lead single from Sheryl's new album that features collaborations with rockers like Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, and Don Henley, as well as country legends like Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, and Vince Gill.

Sheryl wrote "Redemption Day" in 1996 after visiting Bosnia with then-first lady Hillary Clinton. That same year, she recorded it on her self-titled second record.

Shortly before his death, the Man in Black discovered the tune -- but wouldn't record it until he asked Sheryl in-depth questions about the lyrics.

"Cut to 2003," Sheryl explains, "Johnny Cash recorded it and felt like it would be the cornerstone of his record. He was adamant about knowing what every lyric meant."

"And he really delivered the song in a way that felt like for him it would be the most important song on his record," she reveals. "And unfortunately, a few months later he died -- actually two months later he passed."

While working on her new album, Sheryl reached out to the Cash family for the permission to use the late legend's vocal on a new version. Nearly twenty-five years since its inception, she feels like "Redemption Day" has finally arrived.

"I feel like the song has finally found its moment," she reflects. "I re-recorded it, rearranged it, and Johnny and I are both singing the song."

"And I hope he would be very proud of what we've done and feel like it has met its moment," she adds.

The Crow/Cash duet on "Redemption Day" will be available to stream or download on Friday.

