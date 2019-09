THANK YOU KVJ NATION!

You did it!

Together we shattered our goal of $100,000 to help rebuild West End!

Thank you to all of our donors. Together we raised over $175,000!

While 48 Hours of KVJ has come to an end, Little Smiles is still accepting donations.

If you would still like to donate, text KVJBAHAMAS to 44321 or visit their donation page!

Huge thanks to our Platinum, Gold, and Silver Level Donors:

Northpoint Corporate Center

Massage Envy Jupiter on Military Trail

Liv Wellness and Friends

Massage Envy Wellington

The Krul Family Allan, Tona, Tanner, Hannah, Carson and Chloe

The Woods Jupiter

Best Western Intracoastal Inn Jupiter

Floral Emporium

Petra Builders Group

Reef Aquaria Design

Southgate Design

Piper Properties

Special Event Resource

Sainnoval Surgical

Darbster

Assured Storm Protection, LLC

ACC MasterCraft Roofing Contractors

Jon Smith Subs Lake Park

9Round Palm Beach Gardens

ECM Air Conditioning

Wayne Partlow and Metalite Truss Systems of Florida, Inc.

Maritime Management LLC

Restore & More, LLC

Stuart / Palm City Massage Envy

Windsor Imaging

Gulf Stream Brewery

Busy Body Gyms to Go

And a very special thanks to all of our awesome listeners! We could not have done it without your amazing contributions!!!