“Thank God” Kane Brown found the perfect song to sing with his “secret weapon”

Country/pop singer Kane Brown has collaborated with a number of artists since he first came on the scene, including Khalid, Marshmello, Nelly, blackbear and Swae Lee. But his most recent collaborator means the most to him — because she’s his wife.

Kane’s latest hit is a duet with his wife, Katelyn Brown, called “Thank God.” But this isn’t a case of someone just randomly putting their spouse on a song: Before the two married, Katelyn had her own music career. She was managed by Johnny Wright — who’d worked with Britney Spears, The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC — and released several singles. She also graduated from Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music.

“Me and Kate have been trying to release a song for like five years now,” Kane says. “And we kept getting songs coming in. We thought that, y’know, each of them was the song for us but it never felt right.”

Finally, Kane says, “My buddy Josh [Hoge], he sent me a song called ‘Thank God,’ and I listened to it and I fell in love with it. And then kept listening to it and kept listening to it. I was like, ‘This could be a duet.’ So I asked Kate, and Kate fell in love with the song and now it’s one of my favorite songs.”

Katelyn and Kane sang the song onstage for the first time late last year, and they’ll perform it on TV together on April 2 at the CMT Music Awards, which Kane is co-hosting with Kelsea Ballerini.

A few days ago, Kane told People magazine of Katelyn, “I keep telling everybody she’s my secret weapon.”

Kane and Katelyn will celebrate their fourth anniversary in October. They have two daughters, Kingsley and Kodi.

