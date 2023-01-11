Tennis star Naomi Osaka is pregnant with her first child

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 25-year-old revealed the news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, four days after the Australian Open announced that she withdrew from the 2023 competition.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

Osaka is having the child with rapper Cordae, whom she has been dating since 2019.

In an interview, Cordae revealed that he was not aware Osaka was a tennis superstar when they first started dating:

“If you asked me about tennis, before being immersed in it because of Naomi, I could only give you Venus and Serena Williams, you know? Because they’re just a part of the culture,” Cordae told GQ.

While Cordae admits that he does not know much about the sport, he has been extremely supportive of Osaka, even dropping everything after a phone call to go support her at the 2020 U.S. Open.

While Osaka will be taking this year off to start a family, she vowed to get back to tennis for the Australian Open 2024:

“2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely,” Osaka wrote.

