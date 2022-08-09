Tennis by the Ocean: Joe Jonas and DNCE to headline US Open Fan Week event

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Joe Jonas is going to take a break from performing with his brothers to join his band DNCE later this month at the 2022 US Open.

Joe and DNCE will headline a free concert at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on August 26 as part of US Open Fan Week. The gig is part of the “Chase Sound Check” concert series, and you can get your tickets via ticketmaster.com/chasesoundcheck.

US Open Fan Week is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. In addition to seeing the “Cake by the Ocean” group, fans can watch the qualifying tournament as well as the practice sessions.

After a hiatus of several years, DNCE have so far released three songs in 2022 — “Dancing Feet,” with Kygo, “Move” and “Got Me Good” — plus a song called “Flamingo” from the movie Anything’s Possible.

