Teen Choice Awards 2019 to feature performances by OneRepublic & Bazzi; special appearance by Lil Nas X

FoxOneRepublic, Bazzi and rising British pop star Mabel will be among the performers at this year’s Teen Choice Awards.

OneRepublic will perform their single, “Rescue Me,” along with a medley of some of their biggest hits. Bazzi will sing his latest hit “Paradise,” while Mabel will perform her breakthrough song, “Don’t Call Me Up.”

The ceremony also promises a special appearance by Lil Nas X, who just broke the record for the longest-running #1 hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 with his song “Old Town Road.”

Teen Choice 2019 will be hosted by actress Lucy Hale and co-hosted by online media personality David Dobrik. As previously reported, Taylor Swift is set to receive the first ever Icon Award and Jonas Brothers will received the Decade Award.

The awards will air live from Hermosa Beach, CA August 11 on Fox.

