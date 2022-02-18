Team Taylor: Liam Gallagher dubs Swift “f***ing cool” in response to Damon Albarn controversy

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

At least one Britpop icon is in Taylor Swift‘s corner.

In an interview with NME, Liam Gallagher says he thinks the pop superstar is “f***ing cool” in response to the controversy over Blur frontman Damon Albarn‘s comments regarding Swift as a songwriter.

As you may recall, Albarn claimed that Swift “doesn’t write her own songs” in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. He also dismissed the idea of Swift “co-writing” songs, which he said “doesn’t count.”

As for that assertion, Gallagher tells NME, “Says who?”

“All them f***ing gorilla albums are co-writes aren’t they?” Liam asks, presumably referring to Albarn’s other band, Gorillaz.

Liam also has some experience with Albarn’s type of criticism, being as his estranged brother, Noel Gallagher, is credited as the main songwriter behind Oasis.

“I get it,” he says. “Noel bangs on about it as well: ‘I’m more important than you because I write my f***ing songs.'”

Following Albarn’s comments, Swift tweeted back, “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging.” Albarn then apologized “unreservedly and unconditionally,” claiming the quote was “reduced to clickbait.”

“Well, [Albarn] won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he?” Liam says. “Did he not get ran out of f***ing town by the Swifters?”

“I think [Swift is] f***ing cool, man,” he adds. “She does write her songs and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”

Liam also calls Swift’s hit “Shake It Off” a “f***ing tune,” though he should probably learn the proper name of her fan base if he wants to stay on the Swifties’ good side.

