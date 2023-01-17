TEACHERS making us feel good! This former math teacher is AMAZING!

WPTV

Shout out to ALL the teachers out there! Being a parent of two who are in elementary school right now you have no idea what you mean to us. You see people trying to go viral or become an influencer all the time and sometimes they are trying to become famous for absolutely nothing. Well, we need to help Marcia Silberman go viral and become an amazing influencer! She is a retired teacher from Hillsborough county and wanted to keep the learning going! So, she created a YouTube channel called MathwithMarcia and she is helping kids everywhere with their math questions.