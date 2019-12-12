Taylor Swift's year of festivals: "I want to challenge myself"

ABC/Image Group LA

Taylor Swift's Reputation stadium tour was a massive success, but when it comes to promoting her latest album Lover, she's doing something completely opposite: a series of festival dates. Taylor says she's doing it in part because she likes to keep people guessing.

Billboard's Woman of the Decade tells the publication, "I haven’t really done festivals in years -- not since I was a teenager. That’s something that [the fans] don’t expect from me, so that’s why I wanted to do it.”

Taylor's live schedule starts April 5 in Atlanta, GA, with a performance at Capital One Jamfest, part of the NCAA's March Madness music festival. Then in June, she'll start a string of European festival dates which will see her performing in Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Poland, Spain, France, Portugal, the U.K. and Brazil.

Those shows represent her first concert ever on the continent of South America, and her first shows ever in Denmark, Portugal and Poland.

Then in July and August, Taylor brings Lover Fest -- her own curated festival -- to stadiums in the U.S. Lover Fest West takes place in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on July 25 and 26, and Lover Fest East will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on July 21 and August 1.

While the other artists on the bill and the details of Lover Fest are still a mystery, Taylor says, “[I want to] challenge myself with new things and at the same time keep giving my fans something to connect to.”

Taylor's final announced live performance of 2019 will be this Friday -- her 30th birthday -- at New York's Madison Square Garden...as part of a festival.

