Taylor Swift's "willow" debuts atop Billboard's Hot 100 chart

Taylor Swift’s Billboard chart reign continues.

While evermore debuted atop the Billboard 200 Albums chart this week, the surprise album’s lead single “willow” takes the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This makes Taylor the first artist to debut at number one on both of those charts simultaneously, twice. She did it the first time in August with evermore’s sister album, folklore, and its lead single, “cardigan.”

“Willow” also becomes Taylor’s seventh Hot 100 leader and third number-one debut, following “Shake It Off” and “cardigan.”

Evermore has garnered over one million in global sales and over half a billion worldwide streams in the less than a week since its December 11 release.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.