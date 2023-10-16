Taylor Swift’s ‘SNL’ appearance was last minute — but is ‘Hot Ones’ next?

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live this weekend were literally a surprise to almost everyone involved.

Variety reports that just minutes before SNL was set to air its season premiere, the show’s team got a call that Taylor and Travis wanted to see the show. A source tells Variety, “No one knew they were coming, and they contacted [the show] a few minutes before arrival at air time.”

Conveniently, though, the first sketch of the night was about the NFL’s obsession with the couple’s relationship. The source says, “The second [Kelce] walked in, they mentioned the sketch and he said he was happy to join.” Taylor’s appearance later in the show, introducing her friend Ice Spice‘s musical performance, also happened on the spot, without any dress rehearsal.

At the after-party, an insider tells Variety, Travis — a former SNL host himself — hugged the cast and the producers, while Taylor took photos with Ice Spice. “It was a fun, celebratory night,” an insider said.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating Taylor might pop up on another popular show: Hot Ones. An Instagram post from the show’s production company features a “Challenge Accepted” video and the caption, “Are you ready for it?”

Fans have wanted to see Taylor attempt to answer questions while consuming super-spicy chicken wings for quite some time, so they don’t want to be teased like this.

“If this isn’t Taylor I’m never watching the show again…. Kidding but not kidding,” wrote one in the comments. “It’s Monday and you have the swifties activated and feral,” another wrote. “hope you can deliver what you seem to be implying/promising.#goodluck.”

Other fans are predicting that the first question will be, “Was it ranch?”

