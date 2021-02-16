Taylor Swift's rerecording of "Love Story" sells over 10,000 copies in its first day

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

People are falling in love with Taylor Swift‘s “Love Story” all over again. After the 31-year-old singer rereleased her updated version of the single, fans were quick to get their hands on a copy.

Billboard reports that the song sold 10,000 times in its first day of release, which was February 12. For comparison, just three songs sold that same amount in a week — including BTS‘s “Dynamite” and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License.”

In addition, “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” was streamed 5.8 million times in its first 24 hours of release.

The juggernaut single again outperformed the competition, with Billboard noting that 55 singles managed to snag more streams… but only after taking an entire week to do so.

“Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” will be the lead single off of Swift’s highly anticipated Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album, due out April 9.

The original Fearless, which Taylor released in 2008, which went onto become her first number one album.

When appearing Friday on Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she says rerecording her old music was “extremely fulfilling” because she is taking a stand for all artists so they can control their own music.

“The reason that I feel so passionately that artists should own their catalogs is because if you are the creator of all of this music, you’re the only one who actually knows the ins and the outs of it,” she said. “And because I have learned what I’ve learned, I really just want to make things better for other people.”