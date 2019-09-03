Taylor Swift's now scored as many top-10 hits as Elvis; sets record for simultaneous Hot 100 entries for a woman

Valheria RochaChalk up another couple of chart milestones for Taylor Swift.

First, the title track from her new album Lover has jumped from #19 to #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her 25th top-10 hit. That means she's tied with the King of Rock 'n Roll, Elvis Presley, who also scored 25 top-10 hits.

The chart surge is largely due to an 81% increase in streams, which followed the release of the official video for "Lover."

Among all artists, Madonna has the most top-10 hits, with 38. Next is Drake, with 35; The Beatles, with 34; Rihanna, with 31; Michael Jackson, with 30; and Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, both with 28. Janet Jackson and Elton John each have 27.

Meanwhile, all 18 songs on Lover have now charted on the Hot 100. That sets a new record for most simultaneous chart entries by a female artist. The previous record of 14 was set by Billie Eilish in April following the release of her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Those new 18 entries mean that career-wise, Taylor's had 95 Hot 100 appearances. Among female artists, only Nick Minaj has more, with 104.

As previously reported, Lover debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with 867,000 units sold.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.