A lot of people are anticipating Taylor Swift’s seventh album. When you finally get it, carve out some time to spend listening to all of it.

Swift told Entertainment Weekly that the new album will be her lengthiest one ever. That means it will be at least 17 tracks. Red had 16 songs on it. Swift said, “There’s a lot of a lot on this album. I’m trying to convey an emotional spectrum. I definitely don’t wanna have too much of one thing.”

What is the longest album you’ve listened to in one sitting?