Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana,' gets a release date

Netflix

NetflixTaylor Swift's new Netflix documentary will be hitting the streaming service before this month is over.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will debut on January 31, following its premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

As previously reported, the documentary will offer a revealing look at Taylor during a “transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

Taylor first mentioned the documentary was in the works back in November in a Tumblr statement to Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, who own the rights to her back catalog. She claimed the two were refusing to allow the use of her older music in the film.

Scott and Scooter have denied her claims.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.