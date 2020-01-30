Taylor Swift's Netflix doc, 'Miss Americana,' hitting select theaters

Netflix

NetflixTaylor Swift is coming to a theater near you.

The singer’s new documentary, Miss Americana, will make its big-screen debut on Friday in select theaters, in addition to streaming globally on Netflix.

The film will screen for a limited time in cities including New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix and London. Visit DraftHouse.com for ticket details.

Miss Americana, which also features a new Taylor song called “Only the Young,” premiered last week at the Sundance Film Festival.

