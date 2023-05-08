Taylor Swift’s Nashville weekend: Records set, storm delay, special tributes, Dessner & Healy appearances

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s shows in Nashville this weekend featured some moments saluting friends and family, a long delay due to the weather and an appearance by The 1975‘s Matty Healy.

During the show on Friday night — during which, as previously reported, Taylor announced the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) — fans prepared a special tribute for the song “Marjorie.” The song is about Taylor’s grandmother and a fan got a photo of Marjorie, who was also a singer, and printed 300 copies of it. She distributed the photos at Nissan Stadium, and fans held them up as Taylor performed the song.

Billboard reports that a touched Taylor told the crowd, “I just know that my mom, right now, is just like bawling and has been for the solid last five-and-a-half minutes, and I love you guys so much. That was so meaningful and so special.”

Another tribute, this time from Taylor, came during the performance of her song “Fifteen” on Saturday night. In the audience was the song’s inspiration, Abigail Anderson, who Taylor described as her “beautiful, redheaded high school best friend.” Fans filmed Abigail’s reaction to that intro: she clapped, screamed and put her hand to her heart.

Also on Saturday night, People reports that Taylor’s opening act Phoebe Bridgers was joined onstage by Matty Healy, who British tabloids have insisted is now dating Taylor. Matty, Taylor and Phoebe are longtime friends and collaborators; fans also spotted him watching the show on Friday night.

And finally, due to lightning, Sunday night’s show was delayed for more than three hours: Taylor didn’t take the stage until after 10 p.m. Aaron Dessner joined her for the song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”

Friday and Saturday night’s shows set attendance records for Nashville Stadium.

