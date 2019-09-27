Taylor Swift’s 'Lover' certified platinum

Republic Records

Republic RecordsTaylor Swift’s Lover has officially been certified platinum by the RIAA, after hitting one million sales in the U.S.

The album exceeded one million album equivalent units less than two weeks after its August 23 release.

Lover – featuring the title track, “You Need to Calm Down” and “ME!” -- debuted at number one on the Billboard album chart with the biggest sales week for any album since Taylor's own Reputation back in 2017. It's her sixth number one album overall.

Next year, Taylor will play just four concert dates in the U.S., in two different locations.

The performances, dubbed Lover Fest East and Lover Fest West, will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on July 31 and August 1, and L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on July 25 and 26.

