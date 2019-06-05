Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas says it's "nice" that she apologized for calling him out on "Ellen"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicNot long ago, Taylor Swift appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told Ellen that the "most rebellious" thing she ever did as a teen was calling Joe Jonas out on the TV host's show years earlier for breaking up with her by phone. Turns out Joe was glad to hear that apology.

During a recent appearance on the U.K. show Lorraine, interviewer Dan Wootton asked Joe how he felt about Taylor saying that putting him on blast was "mouthy" and "too much."

"Yeah, I mean, it did feel nice," Joe replied. "It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice and we're all friends. It's all good."

Joe, of course, is now married to actress Sophie Turner, who Taylor recently met and said very complimentary things about on the set of the British talk show Graham Norton. Taylor, meanwhile, has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn for several years.

Joe and Taylor dated for a few months in 2008. Later that year, Taylor revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she'd written the song "Forever and Always" about him, after he broke up with her "over the phone in 25 seconds."

