Taylor Swift's 'evermore' debuts at #1, sells over one million worldwide

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift has done it again.

The pop star’s latest surprise album, evermore, has topped the Billboard 200. It also garnered over one million in global sales and boasts over half a billion worldwide streams in the less than a week since its December 11 release, landing the record the top slot on several other charts including the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart and Top Alternative Albums Chart. It’s also the #1 Streaming Pop Album this week.

That’s not all, though. A press release notes that evermore reached #1 on iTunes in over 75 countries.

Additionally, Swift’s track “willow” from the recently released project generated over 100 million global streams.

This isn’t the first time that the “cardigan” songstress has moved at least one million copies of her record within the first week. She’s also done so with her the last seven albums — Fearless, Speak Now, RED, 1989, reputation, Lover, and folklore.

Evermore is Swift’s ninth studio album, and the second surprise album she dropped this year. Five months prior to its release, Swift dropped folklore, which also captured the #1 spot on multiple Billboard charts and broke several records.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.