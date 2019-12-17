Taylor Swift's cats couldn't care less that she's starring in 'CATS'

Universal Pictures

Universal PicturesWhile Taylor Swift has revealed her three cats -- Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin -- helped inspire Rebel Wilson's character in the new movie CATS, she admits that the three felines couldn't give a fur that their mistress basically transformed herself into one of them for her latest movie role.

"They are not going to care, they don't care about anything I do. It's amazing," Taylor complained to E! News at the film's premiere last night.

As for the now-notorious "cat school," which she and all the other stars attended to learn how to move like cats, Taylor laughed, "I think I went a little bit more than than anybody else. I was really, shall we say, enthusiastic about the whole thing."

She joked, "I was in rehearsals all the time, and they were like, 'You know, these aren't mandatory'....I think they were like, 'What do we do with her now? She's just sitting on set...she's saying she wants to do cat school again.'"

Asked to share her best tip for being a cat owner, Taylor responded like the true cat lady that she is: "Just adopt cats. And then if you're lonely then adopt another one. And just keep it up!"

