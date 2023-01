We already know how rich celebrities are, but what about their pets? All About Cats recently calculated Taylor Swift’s cat’s net worth at $97 million!!! From appearances in her videos and big budget ads, not to mention Olivia Benson (Taylor Swift’s cat) has her own merch line! Taylor has multiple cats, but Olivia is the richest and actually the third richest pet in the world! Click on her cat to learn more!

Photo: Taylor Swift Instagram