Taylor Swift’s boyfriend comments obliquely on their relationship

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, usually keep their relationship locked down tight, never speaking publicly of it. But Joe broke that rule, slightly, while promoting his latest project.

According to E! Online, he did so in a media presentation for his new Hulu limited series Conversations with Friends, based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling book. The trailer for the series shows Joe’s character Nick hooking up multiple times with Frances, played by Alison Oliver, even though his character is married.

Commenting on his character’s apparent disregard for monogamy, E! Online reports that Joe said, “I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”

Hear that, Swifties? He and Taylor are happy! And monogamous!

Joe went on to say, “I think one of the interesting things about Sally’s writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves…So, I think as a conversation, it’s endlessly fascinating.”

As fascinating as it might seem, Joe’s apparently been a one-woman man since he and Taylor started dating way back in 2016. The two are not only partners in life, but also in music: Joe co-wrote a number of songs on Taylor’s albums folklore and evermore under the name William Bowery, and co-produced six tracks on folklore.

