Taylor Swift will "fill" fans in on "some stuff" live tomorrow on Instagram

Valheria Rocha

Taylor Swift may finally be tired of the endless speculation and fan theories surrounding her upcoming album. On Thursday, she's doing an Instagram Live session to provide information about...something.

"Hey guys, so at 5 p.m. Eastern tomorrow I'm going to be doing an Instagram Live," she said in a video on Twitter and her Instagram Story. "Just filling you in on some stuff...and things...and y'know...I hope you're free tomorrow at 5 p.m. Eastern, on the Instagram."

Taylor could be announcing any number of things, from her album title, to her next single, to a tour, to whether or not she and Katy Perry actually have buried the hatchet and are working together, as a post from Katy earlier today seemed to indicate.

To find out for sure, tune into Taylor's Instagram tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET.

