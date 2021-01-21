Taylor Swift unveils new 'evermore' compilation

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift isn’t closing the book just yet on her sister albums folklore and evermore. She’s presenting a new compilation EP that weaves together songs from both albums.

“A new album means new chapters,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story. “the ‘dropped your hand while dancing’ chapter is out now.”

The EP, which takes its name from the chorus of evermore’s “champagne problems,” features that track as well as evermore‘s “happiness,” “it’s time to go,” “tolerate it,” “coney island (feat. The National),” and the folklore album-ending “hoax.”

Taylor previously released four thematic chapter EPs for folklore: the escapism chapter, the sleepless nights chapter, the saltbox house chapter and the ‘yeah, I showed up at your party’ chapter.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.