Taylor Swift tops "Forbes" Celebrity 100 as the top-earning star

Valheria RochaTaylor Swift's accountant probably won't be calming down any time soon: She's just topped Forbes' annual Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid stars.

According to the publication, Taylor raked in pretax income of $185 million over the past year, which marks her biggest haul yet. That's up 131% from 2018, when she earned $80 million.

Contributing to her total is her Reputation Stadium Tour, which is the highest-grossing tour in U.S. history, taking in $266.1 million domestically and $345 million overall. Taylor also cashed a check from Netflix to do a live concert special, in addition to her sponsorship deals with AT&T and Diet Coke. We also assume she got paid something for her role in the upcoming film Cats.

On top of that, Taylor's new deal with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records could be worth up to $200 million, sources told Forbes. As part of the deal, if Universal sells its $1 billion stake in Spotify, they're required to share that money with the artists signed to their label...including Taylor.

With the impending release of Taylor's new album Lover, which will likely be followed by a tour, the singer is poised to continue earning millions in the near future.

After Taylor, the rest of the Forbes' Celebrity 100 Top 10 includes, in descending order, Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, soccer star Lionel Messi, Ed Sheeran, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer star Neymar, The Eagles, Dr. Phil McGraw and boxer Canelo Alvarez.

Of note, 38 people who made Forbes' Celebrity 100 list this year are musicians, but of those 38, only eight are women. In addition to Taylor, Kanye, Ed and The Eagles, the list of 38 includes:

#19: Elton John

#20: JAY-Z and Beyonce

#25: Drake

#28: Sean "P. Diddy" Combs

#36: Rihanna

#39: Travis Scott

#41: Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake

#43. BTS and Pink

#53: Billy Joel

#54: Bruno Mars

#57: Jimmy Buffett and Eminem

#59: Fleetwood Mac

#62: Ariana Grande and Paul McCartney

#67: The Chainsmokers

#71: Guns N' Roses

#76: Jennifer Lopez

#78: Luke Bryan

#83: The Rolling Stones

#87: DJ Khaled and Marshmello and The Weeknd

#90: Lady Gaga

#92: Dave Matthews Band

#95: Zac Brown Band and Calvin Harris and Kendrick Lamar

#98: Shawn Mendes

#100: Celine Dion

