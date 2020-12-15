Taylor Swift told Paul McCartney she was releasing 'evermore'

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift, photographed in London on October 6th, 2020, by Mary McCartney

Taylor Swift didn’t tell anyone she was releasing evermore — well, O.K., she did tell one person.

Appearing on the Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, Paul McCartney revealed that as a courtesy, Taylor gave him a heads-up about evermore‘s release, after they appeared together on the cover of Rolling Stone.

“She just emailed me recently and she said, ‘I wouldn’t go telling anyone, but I’ve got another album.’ What’s it called… evermore?’” the former Beatle said.

Not only that, but Paul also revealed that Taylor said she specifically changed the release date of evermore because she didn’t want to release it on the same day as Paul’s new album McCartney III. And when he changed the release date, she changed her release date again.

“So, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way. It’s a nice thing to do,” McCartney added.

McCartney III is coming out this Friday, December 18, while evermore came out December 11.

Appearing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, Taylor joked about the Rolling Stone cover, telling Jimmy, “I’m building a whole new home with just [the cover] that on every wall. Every brick has a little mini-picture of that. None of the old homes are going to work anymore because they don’t have enough of that [picture] on them.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.