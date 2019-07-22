Taylor Swift to reveal meaning of "5" Easter egg on Tuesday

On her socials, she wrote, "I’m going live on Instagram tomorrow, July 23 at 5pm ET! I have some stuff I’m reeeeeally excited to tell you about, including some info on this Easter egg right here."

She illustrated the post with a GIF of the bullseye we see in the video for "You Need to Calm Down," which has a number "5" in the center of it. Fans have speculated that the five refers to the fifth song on the album.

In addition, hard-core Swifties believe that on every one of her albums, she's always made the most emotional song track five. Past examples include "Delicate," "Dear John," "White Horse" and "All You Had to Do Was Stay."

Lover is coming out August 23. Meanwhile, "You Need to Calm Down" has just become Taylor's 18th top 10 single on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, which measures airplay. She and Justin Timberlake both have had 18; the only artists who've had more are Rihanna with 30, Maroon 5 with 20 and Pink with 19.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.