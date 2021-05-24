Taylor Swift to receive Songwriter Icon Award next month

Francis Specker/CBS

Taylor Swift is only 31, but she’s already an “Icon” when it comes to songwriting.

Taylor will receive the Songwriter Icon Award at the virtual annual meeting of the National Music Publisher’s Association on June 9. The organization notes that “no one is more influential when it comes to writing music today.”

In the last year alone, Taylor became the first woman ever to release three new number-one albums. They include the lockdown releases folklore and evermore, as well as Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first of six planned re-recordings of her back catalog.

Folklore was named the Album of the Year at the Grammys in March, making Taylor the first female artist to win that category three times.

“Taylor Swift has had an unprecedented year of success. She gave the world incredible songwriting when they needed it most and she continues to rewrite the rulebook when it comes to her career,” says NMPA president and CEO David Israelite in a statement.

“She has always identified as a songwriter first, and in doing so inspired and elevated countless other creators,” Israelite adds. “Her advocacy has lifted the entire creative community, and she has done it at great cost and risk to her own career. The risks paid off, not just for her but for our entire industry, and there is no one more deserving of our Icon award.”

The invite-only event will also feature performances from Sara Bareilles and Luke Bryan.

