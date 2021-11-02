Taylor Swift to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ next week

Beth Garrabrant

Leave it to Taylor Swift to line up an appearance on Saturday Night Live on the 13th of the month.

The singer, whose lucky number is 13, is releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, November 12, and she’ll perform on the NBC show the next day. She’s only serving as the musical guest this time around, although she did pull double duty — hosting and performing — in 2009.

Overall, it’ll be Taylor’s fifth appearance on SNL, and she’ll appear just a week after one of her BFF’s, Ed Sheeran, who is featured on Red (Taylor’s Version).

The host for the November 13 episode is Jonathan Majors, known for his work on HBO’s Lovecraft Country and the Disney+ series Loki. He’s also one of the stars of the new Netflix Western film The Harder They Fall, along with Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz. It’s directed by Jeymes Samuel, who happens to be Seal‘s brother.

