Taylor Swift to perform intimate concert in Paris next month

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboTaylor Swift will be turning the City of Love into the City of Lover.

The singer is set to perform an intimate concert in Paris to celebrate her record-breaking new album, Lover. Lenovo Presents: The City of Lover Concert will take place at The Olympia Theater on Monday, September 9.

There are no tickets on sale for the event. Instead, contest winners from more than 30 countries will be welcomed to experience the show.

Lover is already the best-selling album of 2019. Taylor performed at the MTV VMAs Monday night and took home the prizes for Video of the Year and Video for Good.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.