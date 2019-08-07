Taylor Swift to perform at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Valheria Rocha/MTV/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is bringing her Lover to the MTV VMAs.

The singer will be performing live at this year's awards telecast, which will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on August 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

She and Ariana Grande are the leading nominees this year; each has received 10 nods. Taylor's nominated for her clips "ME!" and "You Need to Calm Down."

The appearance will mark Taylor's first TV performance after she releases her new album Lover, which comes out on August 23. The day before the album's release, she'll perform on ABC's Good Morning America.

This is Taylor's first trip back to the VMA stage since 2015, when she performed "Bad Blood." At the 2017 MTV Awards, she debuted her video for "Look What You Made Me Do."

Taylor has seven Moonmen on her trophy shelf at home overall, which she won for videos including "You Belong with Me," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood" and "I Knew You Were Trouble."

