Taylor Swift to headline Melbourne Cup Carnival in Australia this November

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboTaylor Swift is heading Down Under for a special performance at the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

She’ll be singing two of her latest hits from Lover ahead of Australia’s most famous Thoroughbred horse race. Her performance will take place in the Mounting Yard at Flemington Racecourse on November 5.

According to the Flemington website, the headlining performance will be Taylor’s only appearance in Australia following the release of her album, Lover. She'll likely swing back around if she does a Lover world tour, but it's unclear if that's in the works.

The Melbourne Cup show will mark Taylor’s first time back in Australia since her Reputation stadium tour in 2018.

