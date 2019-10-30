Taylor Swift to be named Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards

Valheria Rocha

Taylor Swift has won the American Music Awards Artist of the Year trophy four times, and is nominated in that category again this year. But now, she's about to receive an even more prestigious award.

Taylor will receive the Artist of the Decade trophy at this year's American Music Awards ceremony, which airs November 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. She's won more American Music Awards than any other artist this decade, and more American Music Awards than any female artist in history: 23.

The only other artist who has ever received an Artist of the Decade trophy from the AMAs is country superstar Garth Brooks, who won it in 2000 for dominating music in the 1990s.

“Taylor’s impact on music this decade is undeniable, and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular,” said Dick Clark Productions executive Mark Bracco. “We’re thrilled to honor her as our Artist of the Decade and can’t wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!”

Taylor is up for five additional American Music Awards this year. In addition to Artist of the Year, she's up for Favorite Music Video, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album for Lover and Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist.

