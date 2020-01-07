Taylor Swift to be honored for LGBTQ advocacy at GLAAD Media Awards

Courtesy GLAAD

Courtesy GLAADWith the help of her song "You Need to Calm Down" and its accompanying video, Taylor Swift took a very public stand for LGBTQ rights. Now, she's set to be honored for her advocacy at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

She’ll be receiving GLAAD's Vanguard Award, which is presented to "allies who have a made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people." Previous honorees include Beyonce and JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Cher, Janet Jackson and Demi Lovato.

"From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis says in a statement.

"In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change," the statement adds.

Director/writer/producer Janet Mock, who brought the Emmy winning hit Pose to TV, is also being honored at the awards this year with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to, "a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance."

The GLAAD Media Awards will take place in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, April 16.

