Taylor Swift thanks fans for “dreamscape” of MetLife Stadium shows, bids farewell to Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift‘s three nights at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium came to a close over the weekend, and of course, she took to Instagram to praise the fans — but she also bid farewell to one of her opening acts.

“Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming,” she wrote. “I love every single one of you who came to those 3 shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you. @phoebebridgers, I’ll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to hearts.”

Phoebe Bridgers has been opening for Taylor on the Eras tour, and she’s also been joining her onstage for their duet, “Nothing New.” Now, she’s leaving the tour and another opening act is coming on.

Billboard reports that on Sunday night, before they sang together, Phoebe told Taylor, “You are my hero.” Taylor replied, “Thank you for being the friend that you’ve been to me…Thank you for being a friend that I will never ever stop confiding in and trusting.”

Taylor also gave a special shoutout to Ice Spice, who joined her onstage each night to perform their “Karma” remix.

“@icespicei love youuuu and I’m still buzzing from getting to sing with you all three nights!” she wrote. “This tour has become my entire personality. See you soon Chicago!”

In other Taylor Swift news, her alleged boyfriend Matty Healy performed with his band The 1975 over the weekend, and Billboard reports that while onstage in Dundee, Scotland, he said something cryptic that fans believe may have referred to his reported romance with Taylor.

“Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” said Matty, without saying what “it” was. “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour.”

