Taylor Swift teases next re-recorded album after “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” makes history on Billboard 200

Leave it Taylor Swift to not just break a few records, but to create them.

The Grammy winner’s re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) bowed on top the Billboard 200, making it the first — and only — artist’s re-recording to earn that achievement.

In addition, the studio effort is also the best album debut of 2021, moving a jaw-dropping 291,000 units in its first week. 179,000 copies of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) flew off the shelves while fans streamed it 142.98 million times — gifting her the title of biggest female country streaming week ever.

The album notched over 50 million streams on its day of release.

Overall, this is Tay’s ninth number one — her third in a year, if you’re counting — and she has officially moved up on the scoreboard to tie with Madonna‘s second place finish for women with the most chart-topping albums.

The woman with the most number ones is Barbra Streisand, who touts 11 chart-toppers.

The Beatles have the most number one albums, with 19 under their belt, while Jay-Z is the best-selling solo artist with 14 number ones.

It appears the 31-year-old may have her eye on besting both records as she teased on Sunday that she is already back in the studio to re-record another one of her masterpieces.

“Been in the studio all day recording the next one – it’s really so amazing what you all have done here,” Swift tweeted while linking back to Billboard‘s report. “It’s really so amazing what you all have done here.”

Although the “willow” singer didn’t specify which album she’s recording next, fans seem to have it all figured out, with the belief that it will be her 2014 album 1989 thanks to her recent Easter egg-filled interview with Stephen Colbert.

