Taylor Swift taps Sadie Sink & Dylan O’Brien for her “short film” of “All Too Well”

Beth Garrabrant

It’s safe to say that one of the tracks Taylor Swift fans are most looking forward to on her upcoming album Red (Taylor’s Version) is the 10 minute-long version of her beloved deep cut “All Too Well.” Now, Taylor’s announced that not only will we be getting the song, but also a “short film” to go along with it.

Taylor posted a teaser for the film, which she wrote and directed and also appears in. The film also stars Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink and former Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien. The teaser simply shows a car driving down a tree-lined road strewn with autumn leaves.

“November 12. Remember it,” Taylor captioned the teaser.

“All Too Well” is one of the 30 tracks on Red (Taylor’s Version); other cuts include duets with country star Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Bridgers.

