Taylor Swift surpasses The Beatles’ UK chart record as ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ hits number one

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Taylor Swift just one-upped The Beatles.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) has hit number one on the British album charts, surpassing The Beatles’ all-time record for the fastest accumulation of three number-one albums in the U.K.

According to the Official Charts Company, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) gives Taylor her third chart-topping album in the U.K. in just 259 days, following folkore on July 31 and evermore on December 18.

The Beatles previously held the record for 54 years, after scoring three chart-toppers in 364 days between 1965 and 1966, with Help!, Rubber Soul and Revolver.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) also marks Taylor’s seventh U.K. number-one album overall. She’s now third among female artists with the most chart-topping albums in Britain, after Madonna, who has 12, and Kylie Minogue, with eight.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.