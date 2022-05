She’s a DOCTOR now???

Taylor Swift proudly gave the commencement speech for NYU’s Class of 2022 and received an honorary doctorate degree in Fine Arts for her iconic achievements within the music industry. Throughout her speech, she gave “life hacks and advice” to the newly graduates, and even disclosed, “nearly losing my career, gave me an excellent knowledge of all the types of wine.”

If you’re a major Swiftie fan, check out her full commencement speech here