Taylor Swift ‘Speaks’ streams into existence with album announcement

Ever since Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour, a huge portion of her catalog has re-entered the Billboard 200 album chart — she currently has six albums in the Top 25. But it seems all Taylor needs to do to pump up her streaming numbers even more is to open her mouth.

Billboard reports that according to Luminate, the company that provides it with sales data, Taylor’s announcement on Friday, May 5 that she was releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) immediately sent fans to their computers to stream the original album.

Luminate says that the 17 tracks on Speak Now were streamed 6.7 million times — an increase of 137% — on May 6, the day after the announcement. Among the album’s tracks that more than doubled in streams included “Mine” — which increased by 175% — and “Back to December,” which increased by 124%.

Streams for the songs “Mean” and “Better than Revenge” also increased, as did “Enchanted,” the one Speak Now song that Taylor has played at every Eras Tour show.

And because everything associated with Taylor apparently turns to gold, streams for the British band The 1975 increased by 14% last Thursday. That was the day after those rumors that lead singer Matty Healy and Taylor were dating began. Healy also showed up at one of Taylor’s Nashville shows, performing with her opening act, Phoebe Bridgers.

