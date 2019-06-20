Taylor Swift sips cocktails with drag queens, surprises pal Todrick in "YNTCD" behind-the-scenes video

TAS Rights Management

TAS Rights ManagementTaylor Swift is taking fans behind-the-scenes of her “You Need to Calm Down” video shoot.

In a new video posted to YouTube, we see the singer on her first day of shooting, as she co-directs a scene with drag queen pop star look-alikes.

"They look so good. We've spent all day hanging out, having cocktails. It's been good," Taylor says.

We also see Taylor surprising her friend Todrick Hall by giving him a co-executive producer credit on the video.

"So my friend Todrick is one of those people who is very generous with his effort and time and he would never ask for credit when he deserves it," she explains while walking to his trailer.

"He has put so much into this video, whether it was casting or ideas or fashion, logistics -- he's basically booked half this video -- so I'm going to ask him to be co-executive producer of the video in this card."

She presents him with the card and he is thoroughly moved by the gesture.

"I never got to go to prom but if there was anything that was close to a prom-posal, it was what I just experienced," Todrick tells the camera.

"Thank you, Taylor. This is the sweetest thing anyone has ever done. You always out-do yourself as a friend and I'm team Taylor for life. #Taydrick."

By the way, Todrick has just joined the cast of the hit Broadway musical Waitress.

