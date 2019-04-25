Taylor Swift shows up at Nashville butterfly mural, confirms it contains clues to her new music

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Jamie McCarthy/WireImageWhen a butterfly mural popped up in Nashville’s The Gulch neighborhood last week, rumors swirled that it was related to Taylor Swift’s big reveal on April 26. Turns out, those rumors were true.

As the mural by artist Kelsey Montague got a touch-up on Thursday, Taylor posted on her Instagram Story that the painting contained clues about her new music.

"We've commissioned this butterfly mural to be painted on a wall in Nashville," she explained. "We put clues about the song and new music in the mural."

Fans quickly gathered at the mural after Taylor said she was on her way there. She showed up, wearing a lilac crop top and skirt adorned with tiny butterflies, and took photos by the mural before mingling and snapping selfies with fans.

The mural is painted in the same pastel color palette Taylor has been using in her recent Instagram post and wardrobe choices. The wings are decorated with seven flowers, allegedly signifying her seventh album, and 13 hearts, in honor of Taylor’s favorite number.

It also features cats, which could refer not only to Taylor's pets Olivia and Meredith, but also her upcoming role in the movie Cats.



Today’s addition to the mural included the word “ME!” painted in between the butterfly wings.

