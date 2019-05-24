Taylor Swift shares her current playlist, featuring Julia Michaels, Carly Rae Jepsen & more

Valheria RochaTaylor Swift has never been shy about sharing her playlists with fans.

The singer has created a new list for Apple Music of songs she’s loving right now, called “Playlist by ME!” Included on the list are “What a Time” by Julia Michaels and Niall Horan, “Want You in My Room” by Carly Rae Jepsen, “New Eyes” by Adam Lambert, “Juice” by Lizzo, “Free Spirit” by Khalid, and “Thinkin Bout You,” by Ciara.

Taylor also features the song “Look Ma, I Made It” by her “ME!” duet partner Brendon Urie’s band, Panic! at the Disco, and the song “Chapstick” by her good pal, Todrick Hall.

“These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment,” Taylor writes in a description of the playlist. “I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!”

